Ghalibaf felicitates Muslim counterparts on Ramadan arrival

Addressing parliament speakers of the Muslim countries in a message, Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf congratulated the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holy month of Ramadan is a great opportunity for the strengthening of brotherhood, cooperation, and solidarity among Muslims of all races, and nationalities, Ghalibaf said.

He also said that the unity of the Muslim countries will bring stability, security, peace, and health to the Islamic world.

"I ask God Almighty to bestow health and success to the government and people of Muslim countries," the Iranian Parliament speaker said.

