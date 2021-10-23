Leader to host guests of Intl. Islamic Unity Conf. tomorrow

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will host high-ranking Iranian officials, participants in the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran.

The meeting will be held at Imam Khomeini's Hosseinieh on Sunday morning, simultaneously with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Ja’far Sadiq [the sixth Shia Imam] (PBUH).

The International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on October 19.

World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled the 35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference to end with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Each year, Iranians celebrate their birthday anniversary across the country. The day also marks the start of Unity Week of Muslims around the world.

