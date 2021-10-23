Raeisi congratulates Muslim leaders on Prophet birth anniv.

In separate messages on Saturday, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the birthday anniversary of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Unity Week to the leaders and people of Islamic countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi expressed hope that "During these auspicious and blessing days, more serious steps would be taken to establish solid and strong relations to promote pure Islam and disseminate salient characteristics of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad relying upon Islamic commonalities and by following good deeds of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)."

