Nov 28, 2021, 1:50 PM

1st VP felicitates Mauritania on National Day

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber congratulated Mauritania’s National Day to the country's Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal.

In a message issued on Sunday, Mokhber felicitated the Mauritanian Prime Minister, government, and people on the National Day.

"I express my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of your country to Your Excellency and the people of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania," Mokhber said.

He expressed hope that the relations and cooperation between the two countries will increase through joint will and efforts.

He also wished Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal health and success, and the people of Mauritania prosperity and felicity.

