Dec 14, 2021, 2:45 PM

Ghalibaf offers congratulations on national day to 11 states

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament Speaker felicitated 11 countries’ counterparts on their national days.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf offered his congratulations on the national day of 11 countries in separate messages.

He sent congratulatory messages to his counterparts in Qatar, Japan, Romania, Finland, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Niger, United Arab Emirates, Burkina Faso, Kenya and the Central African Republic to felicitate these countries on their national days.

In these messages, Ghalibaf expressed hope that through mutual cooperation, the Islamic Republic of Iran and those countries will witness the development and expansion of relations in various fields.

