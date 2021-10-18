Iran, China must increase coop. for economic development: MP

Speaking in the inaugural ceremony of Eurasian Economic Forum in 2021 on Monday, Abdolreza Mesri stated that Islamic Republic of Iran and China, as two active members at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), must increase their cooperation for modern trade and economic developments in various trade, industrial, cultural and energy sectors.

He pointed to the geostrategic situation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in West Asian region in East-West and North-South trade exchanges and said that Islamic Republic of Iran is a strategic economic hub with safe and short routes for trade and transit of goods in north, south, east and west corridors as well as a communication highway for countries located in these geographical areas for connection with countries around the Caspian Sea and Central Asia, the Black Sea, European countries, as well as the countries of southern part of the Persian Gulf and beyond it.

There is access to the old Silk Road and countries of the new initiative route entitled “Belt and Road Initiative” as well as hot water and South Asian region and also Mediterranean countries via Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to play a pivotal role in Eurasian development process.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mesri referred to the strategic relations between Iran and China as two major countries in the field of civilization in ancient continent of Asia, including a 25-year comprehensive agreement between the two countries and stated that the two countries of Islamic Republic of Iran and China as two active members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) must increase their cooperation for modern trade and economic developments in various trade, industrial, cultural and energy sectors.

The 2021 Eurasian Economic Forum Conference will be held virtually in the Chinese city of Xi'an for two days under the title "Taking Advantage of New Opportunities for Cooperation and Starting a New Movement on Development Path”.

