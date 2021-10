Iran's Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh made the remarks in reference to the congratulatory message from the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on the anniversary of the National Day of China yesterday.

Keshvarzadeh tweeted a link by Xinhua news agency about President Ebrahim Raeisi's congratulatory message to China, noting that "the implementation of the 25-year partnership document will open a new chapter in Iran-China relations.

