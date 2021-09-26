Iran export of products to boom with presence at SCO market

In an interview with IRNA on Sun, Bahram Shakouri pointed to the positive impact of Iran’s permanent membership at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and said that members of this Organization including China and India are considered as one of the largest target markets for selling Iranian products.

Turning to Iran’s membership at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Shakouri added, “After Iran’s membership at Shanghai Cooperation Organization which is led to strengthening political and security ties of Iran with other neighboring countries, the country can take advantage of developing its economic and trade relations with these countries.”

The presence of Iranian traders and merchants at lucrative SCO market can help evermore strengthening of trade and economic ties with neighboring countries so that improvement of trade and economic ties for promotion of economic exchanges with SCO member states can be influential, he emphasized.

