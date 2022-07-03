Iran calls for bolstering ties with neighboring state

Mesri met and held talks with parliament members from Algeria, Qatar, and Iraq on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAMPN) conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

In a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Algeria Ibrahim Boughali, Mesri referred to the deep-rooted relations between Iran and Algeria, adding that the two nation’s relations are based on friendship and bilateral cooperation.

Pointing to the readiness of the Iranian Parliament to further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation and relations in various fields with Algeria, he noted that Algeria has always had good stances on various international issues by choosing principled and logical policies.

Boughali, for his part, expressed his country's readiness to develop parliamentary relations with Iran, noting that friendly and fraternal relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are of great importance to Algeria.

In another meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council of the State of Qatar Hamda bint Hassan al-Sulaiti, Mesri pointed to the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran to strengthen relations between the two states, calling long-standing friendship and brotherhood between Iran and Qatar a valuable asset for promoting comprehensive relations and highlighting Qatar's constructive role in regional and international arenas.

He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants to promote regional interactions and Qatar can play a special role in facilitating the talks.

The Qatari side expressed her pleasure in meeting with the parliamentary delegation of Iran, adding that the continuation of parliamentary relations between the two states is important for Qatar in all fields.

Also, in a meeting with Shakhwan Abdullah Ahmed, Deputy Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives, Mesri pointed to the principle of neighborliness and brotherhood between the two countries, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported peace and tranquility in the region and has made its policy of expanding relations with neighboring countries.

Abdullah Ahmed, for his part, emphasized Iran’s role in confronting Takfiri terrorist groups, adding that Iraq appreciates the good and positive political, security, social as well as humanitarian stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region.

