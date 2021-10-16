Iran, China stress implementation of comprehensive coop. plan

Reviewing the latest status of bilateral ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian put special emphasis on the need to implement the comprehensive 25-year cooperation program.

He praised China's valuable support in providing the vaccine needed by Iran.

The Iranian foreign minister also discussed the latest status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with his Chinese counterpart.



In this phone conversation, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Councilor Wang Yi also stressed Beijing's stance on the need for a full return of all JCPOA parties to honoring their obligations.

He praised the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard.



The top Chinese diplomat welcomed the beginning of talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European side, stressing that he had instructed his colleagues to continue close consultations in this regard with their counterparts in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Wang expressed Beijing's readiness to implement the 25-year cooperation document.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed Beijing's commitment to continuing cooperation with Tehran to contain the coronavirus outbreak and providing any volume of the required vaccine for as long as Tehran requests.



He also stressed that the leaders of the two countries are determined to fully expand bilateral relations, and therefore Beijing, just as in the past, will continue to cooperate and consult with Iran at all levels, including mutual cooperation in regional and international organizations.

Amir-Abdollahian described relations between the two countries as strategic, emphasizing Tehran's serious efforts to follow up on the agreements reached between President Xi Jinping and President Ebrahim Raeisi in a recent telephone call between the two sides, as well as the full implementation of the 25-year cooperation document.



Following the beginning of talks between Iran and the European Union, which took place the day before at the level of deputy foreign minister and deputy secretary-general and political director of the European External Action Service; the Iranian foreign minister explained the framework of the talks and the definite policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran which is the effective and complete removal of unilateral and illegal sanctions imposed by America. Amirabdollahian also criticized the inaction of the three European countries.



The top Iranian diplomat emphasized that the talks have started in a positive and constructive direction, which was confirmed by both sides at the end of yesterday's talks, and therefore it was agreed that the negotiations will continue at the same level in Brussels by the next two weeks.

ZZ/MFA