Invaders should take responsibility for ravaging Afghanistan

Addressing a virtual meeting of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), Gholamhossein Dehghani said that it was the 2001 invasion of the Western military alliance of NATO that has brought about the current situation that faces the Afghan nation.

After the invasion destroyed the social fabric and lifestyle of the Afghan people, the Islamic Republic of Iran and a number of Afghanistan’s other neighbors were left to take the biggest share of refugees from the invaded country, the Iranian ambassador to Brussels added, saying that this is while the invading countries have been systematically shirking from the responsibility of their actions concerning Afghanistan and closing their borders to Afghan refugees.

Continuation of this trend neither helps resolve Afghanistan’s crisis nor does it lessen Afghans’ pain in any manner, Dehghani noted. “You cannot keep supporting Afghans in words, and avoiding them in action.”

