Iran strongly condemns terrorist attack in Kandahar

Following the terrorist attack on Bibi Fatima Mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Afghan citizens, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned this terrorist attack, expressing condolences to the bereaved families of the victims and people of Afghanistan.

It also wished speedy recovery for the people who were injured in this terrorist attack.

Emphasized the need for the unity of the Shias and the Sunnis and the denial of violence and extremism, the Iranian Foreign Ministry once again warned against the divisive conspiracies of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah.

This tragic incident like the previous attack on worshipers in Kunduz showed the need to increase vigilance and redouble the protection of Shia and Sunni religious centers and other gatherings in Afghanistan, the Foreign Ministry added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is confident that Muslim brothers and sisters in Afghanistan will thwart the divisive conspiracies of their enemies with empathy, solidarity and cooperation, it stressed.

At least 62 people have been killed and 68 wounded in a suicide attack at a mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar.

The blast ripped through the city’s largest Shia mosque, known as Bibi Fatima Mosque or Imam Bargah Mosque, at about 1.30 p.m., its busiest time.

ZZ/5328221