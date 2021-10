In a statement issued on Friday afternoon, the Iranian Embassy in Kabul condoled the bereaved families of the victims.

It also expressed hoped that Taliban officials to take firm action to fight against such sinister terrorist phenomena.

At least 62 people have been killed and 68 others wounded after an explosion went off inside a Shia mosque in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar, according to public health officials in the province.

ZZ/IRN84505213