Iran backing regional peace, security: Ghalibaf

"The West Asian region is in a very sensitive situation today. Some complicated plans are underway to involve the countries of the region in civil wars," said the Iranian Parliament Speaker on Sunday session of the Parliament.

"Creating dispute between the countries of the region is on the agenda of the United States and its allies to prevent economic cooperation and the establishment of lasting peace throughout the region," he added.

Iranian Parliament Speaker went on to say, "Occurrence of tragic events such as the killing of innocent people at the Bibi Fatima Mosque in Kandahar, the armed and illegal riots in Lebanon, the divisiveness in Iraq and the false and divisive statements made by some regional leaders in the past week have revealed these conspiracies more than before."

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran wants to maintain stability and security throughout the region, he said that Iran considers the will of the people in every country as the determining factor to settle disputes, as well thwart conspiracies.

Any actions that violate security throughout the region are condemned, he said, adding that all countries must work to establish lasting peace and stability and increase economic relations in the region.

