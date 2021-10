An explosion has been reported in the Police District (PD) 5 area of Jalalabad on Monday, the Russian Tass news agency said.

The blast, which was reportedly caused by a roadside bomb, targeted a Taliban vehicle in the Kabul Hada area.

Two people were wounded in the explosion while officials may announce updates on casualties in the coming hours.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.

