'Kazemi Qomi' appointed Iran special envoy for Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Oct. 17 (MNA) – In a decree, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi appointed ‘Hassan Kazemi Qomi’ as special envoy of the president for Afghanistan Affairs.

In a Cabinet meeting on Sunday, after introducing ‘Hassan Kazemi Qomi’ as special representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Afghanistan Affairs, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to the martyrdom and injury of worshippers on Friday prayers in Bibi Fatima Mosque in Kandahar province of Afghanistan that once again saddened hearts of Muslims in the Islamic world and added," While offering condolences to the noble people Afghanistan, I call on Islamic scholars and international bodies to pay due attention to the suffering of Afghan people.”

It should be noted that Hassan Kazemi Qomi has previously served as Iran’s ambassdor to Iraq and also consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat of Afghanistan.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
