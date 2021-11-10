Iran sends 11th shipment of humanitarian aid to Kabul

The shipment contains food and medicines sent to help victims of the recent attacks at Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital and Eidgah Mosque in Kabul.

This is the 11th shipment of Iranian humanitarian aid sent to the people of Afghanistan in the past two months.

Islamic Republic of Iran has previously sent aid packages of food, winter warm clothes, medicine and other materials to the people of Afghanistan following the terrorist attacks in Kunduz and Kandahar, total of these humanitarian aids were distributed among the poor and vulnerable Afghan people.

Earlier, following the terrorist attacks on Kandahar Mosque, which led to the martyrdom and injury of dozens of Shias in Afghanistan, Islamic Republic of Iran announced that it would send a shipment of humanitarian aid, including health and medical items, to the province.

Iran also sent a plane carrying humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical supplies, to the injured and families of martyrs of the terrorist attack on a Shiite mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan.

At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 were wounded in Tuesday's attack in Afghanistan on Nov. 03.

MA/IRN84535755