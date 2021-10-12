COVID-19 daily hospitalization in Iran drop to below 2000

The new figures released by the Health Ministry indicate that the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 5,729,785 following the detection of 13,391 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected in the past 24 hours, 1,869 patients have been admitted to the hospital.

At least 5,249,900 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran.

The ministry also put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 123,081, saying the disease has taken the lives of 213 patients over the past 24 hours.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 5,124 coronavirus patients are in the intensive care units.

More than 33.45 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far and over 46.25 million people have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

ZZ/