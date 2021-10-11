Over 5.2 million recovered from coronavirus in Iran

The figures released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday indicate that the coronavirus has taken the lives of 276 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020 to 122,868.

According to the statistics, 13,504 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported across the country over the past 24 hours, with 1,968 of them hospitalized.

More than 5,234,010 individuals have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 5,716,394 who have contracted the disease, the Ministry added.

Some 5,218 victims of COVID-19 are in severe condition and are being treated in intensive care facilities, it said.

The Ministry also said that more than 45.74 million Iranians have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while over 19.91 million have received the second dosage.

ZZ/