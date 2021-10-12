IRCS imports 25th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine: Official

Karim Hemmati, the Head of Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) broke the news on Tuesday, saying that six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were imported into the country by IRCS which handed over to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

At the unsparing support of the First Vice President and good cooperation and interaction of the ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs as well as the collaboration of Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the Society managed to import other six million doses of COVID-19 vaccine into the country in the current week, he underlined.

Totally, 64,390,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been imported into the country since the Iranian month of Ordibehesht (May 21), he said, adding that the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine will hit 70,390,000 by the weekend upon arrival of another shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

