Leader praises Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team for victories

"Congratulations to the country’s Greco-Roman wrestling champions and to their coach who have made all Iranians happy, especially the youth. God willing, you will continue to be successful," said Ayatollah Khamenei in a message issued on the occasion of Iranian wrestlers' victories in the 2021 World Wrestling Championship in Oslo, Norway.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team collected 4 gold and 2 bronze medals in total to become the vice-champion of this year's competitions after Russian in the first place and before Azerbaijan in the third place.

The vice-championships for the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team came few days after the Iranian freestyle wrestling team finished the world freestyle championships earlier this week in third place after Russia and United States.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships was the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and was held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

