Raeisi congrats Iranian wrestlers on victories in 2021 WWC

“The everlasting, historical shining of our country’s Greco-Roman wrestlers and gaining the 2nd best position with four gold and two bronze medals at 2021 Oslo World Wrestling Championship doubled the joy and pleasure of the dear Iranian nation,” his message read.

He added that the mighty and hope-inspiring presence of our athletes at that International scene was another sign of the long strides that our dynamic and capable nation, and particularly our young generation takes to capture the peaks of pride and competence, before the eyes of the world nations.

“I fully appreciate the efforts made by our national wrestling teams’ officials and coaches, the high level will of our entire dear wrestlers, and pray to God for the grandeur and prestige of our nation at all sports fields,” said the president.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team collected 4 gold and 2 bronze medals in total to become the vice-champion of this year's competitions after Russian in the first place and before Azerbaijan in the third place.

The vice-championships for the Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team came few days after the Iranian freestyle wrestling team finished the world freestyle championships earlier this week in third place after Russia and United States.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships was the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and was held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

ZZ/5324436