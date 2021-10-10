Dalkhani wins 3rd gold for Iran in Greco-Roman World C'ships

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Meysam Dalkhani narrowly beat Georgian opponent Leri Abuladze 5-4 in the final bout of 63kg on Sunday to add a gold medal to Iran's tally at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, underway in Oslo, Norway.

Delkhani's gold medal was the third gold medal bagged by the Iranian Greco-Roman team in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships so far after Mohammad Hadi Saravi and Ali Akbar Yousefi collected the first and second gold medals for Iran in 97 kg and in 130 kg, respectively on Saturday.

Mohammadreza Garaei has also the chance to win a 4th gold medal for Iran in the final of 67kg.

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers have collected 3 gold medals and 2 bronze medals so far to become the vice-champion of this year's competitions.

The Iranian freestyle wrestling team finished the world championships earlier this week in third place after Russia and United States.

The 2021 World Wrestling Championships is the 17th edition of the World Wrestling Championships of combined events and is held from 2 to 10 October 2021 in Oslo, Norway.

