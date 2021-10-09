Ghalibaf congrats Iranian G-R wrestlers in Wrestling C'ship

In a tweet on Sat., Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iranian Parliament Speaker wrote, “I congratulate the winning of gold medal by Mohammad Hadi Saravi and also history making of heavyweight Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Akbar Yousefi in World Wrestling Championship to the noble nation of Islamic Iran, their coaches and people of Amol and Babol cities in Mazandaran province.”

Greco-Roman wrestler Mohammad Hadi Saravi from Iran faced Alex Gergo Szőke in the final of 97 weight category on Saturday and defeated his European rival 3-1.

This was the first gold for Iran in the 2021 World Wrestling Championships, while two other Iranian representatives advanced to the final earlier today.

Ali Akbar Yousefi from Iran also defeated Zurabi Gedekhauri from Russia in 130 kg in 2021 World Wrestling Championships, underway in Norway to make history by winning the first gold medal in this weight category for Iran.

Moreover, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won two bronze medals in these championships on Friday, one by Pejman Poshtam in the 82kg weight category and the other by Mohammadali Geraei in 77kg.

