TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team members arrived in Iran on Monday night and were welcomed by government officials including Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).

The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestling team collected 4 gold and 2 bronze medals in total to become the vice-champion of this year's competitions after Russian in the first place and before Azerbaijan in the third place.