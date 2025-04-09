China issues travel warning for citizens heading to US

According to a report by Global Times, the ministry's official website advised travelers to thoroughly evaluate potential risks and exercise caution when making travel plans to the US.

China announced on Wednesday that it will increase its tariff on US goods from 34 percent to 84 percent starting April 10.

The decision came after the United States increased tariffs on China to a whopping 104 percent following US President Donald Trump's threat of "additional 50 percent tariffs" on Beijing starting Wednesday, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump had announced an additional 50 per cent tariff on China after Beijing announced 34 per cent tariff on the United States in tit-for-tat response.

