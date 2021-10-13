Iran's policy on Afghanistan depends on Taliban's behavior

The head of Iran's Strategic Foreign Relations Council Seyed Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks in an interview during which he said that the main duty of any government is to ensure the rights of the people, including their security.

"Countering terrorism and preventing crimes such as the killing of innocent people in Shiite schools and mosques by the ISIL terrorist group and eradicating terrorists from Afghanistan is the prime duty of the current sovereignty in the country, though it is the natural right of the oppressed Shiites of Afghanistan to defend their rights," Kharrazi said.

The former Iranian foreign minister added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors the policies and behavior of the Taliban in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan."

He added, "Our policy in Afghanistan depends entirely on the behavior of the Taliban. The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate with the government and people of Afghanistan if they step in the path towards an inclusive government, the protection of the rights and security of all ethnic groups, the fight against terrorism and the adoption of a good neighborly policy."

The Islamic Republic of Iran does not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. However, naturally, it has legitimate interests in that country that must be secured."

"Maintaining Afghanistan's political independence is not only a national interest but also a regional necessity for the development of peace and stability," Kharrazi said, adding that it is up to the Taliban to insist on Afghanistan's political independence and to prevent the presence and influence of any foreign power."

KI/FNA14000721000452