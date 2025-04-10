  1. Politics
Apr 10, 2025, 2:01 PM

Iran seizes 2 vessels smuggling 175,000 liters of fuel

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian border guards seized over 175,000 liters of smuggled diesel from two vessels in Bushehr waters, detaining ten crew members.

The Commander of Bushehr Province’s Border Guards announced the seizure of two vessels and the confiscation of more than 175,000 liters of smuggled fuel in the province’s territorial waters.

Brigadier General Abdollah Khosravi stated on Thursday that, through precise intelligence monitoring and targeted operations, Iranian border guards managed to intercept two fuel-smuggling vessels within the province’s maritime borders.

He added that the seized vessels were carrying 175,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel. Ten crew members were arrested and handed over to judicial authorities.

Brigadier General Khosravi noted that the smugglers had planned to covertly transport the fuel to neighboring countries, but border guards managed to intercept them through timely intelligence action.

