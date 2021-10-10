Iran ready to provide any assistance to Lebanon

In an interview with Al-Manar, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian emphasized Tehran's continued support for Lebanon.

" Iran is ready to provide any assistance to Lebanon, despite the difficult economic situation it faces," he said, adding, "For this issue, the Lebanese government must ask Iran, and Tehran will fully respect the Lebanese sovereignty in this regard."

He also pointed to his meeting with Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary-general of Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying that it was a useful and constructive meeting and Iran uses Nasrallah's views on regional issues.

He called Nasrallah the greatest political leader in the region.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahianmet and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday.

In a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Nasrallah said, "Iran has proven that it is a sincere ally and a loyal friend that does not let its allies down no matter how difficult the situations are."

Nasrallah said there are high hopes that Lebanon will get out of the current crisis through the cooperation of all.

Amir-Abdollahian also reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon, adding that Tehran stands with Beirut on every level.

During his stay in Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian held talks with senior Lebanese officials including President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib about mutual and regional issues.

