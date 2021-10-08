Iran FM holds meeting with prominent Lebanese figures

Heading a delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday to meet and held talks with the officials of the country.

Iran Foreign Minister on Friday met with a group of leaders and representatives of parties, members of parliament, former ministers and prominent Lebanese figures.

During his visit to Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian also met with the Lebanese President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The foreign minister also held a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhalah and a group of leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement on Thursday.

He also met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday morning.

Beirut is the second destination of the Iranian Foreign Minister after his visit to Moscow.

