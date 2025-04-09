Iran, Armenia to conduct joint military exercise

Special forces units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia and the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct joint military exercise, the Armenian Defense Ministry has said in a statement.

The unit of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia will conduct its portion of the exercise on the territory of Armenia, while the unit of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct its portion on the territory of Iran.

The exercise involves operations to neutralize attacks by simulated terrorist groups on border checkpoints located along the Armenia–Iran state border.

MA/PR