Iran will stand by Syria firmly: Amir-Abdollahian

Heading a delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus and was welcomed by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

Amir-Abdollahian had left Lebanon for Damascus an hour ago, after visiting Moscow and Beirut and consulting with the officials of these countries.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, the foreign minister said, "Iran's relations with Syria is strategic and we are trying to expand our cooperation with this country in all areas. Syria is developing and we will stand by the country again firmly as we stood by it during the era of fighting against terrorism."

"In recent weeks, important agreements have been reached on the comprehensive development of Iran-Syria relations," he added. "Our bilateral agreements will be implemented quickly and the two nations will benefit from it."

This is Iran foreign minister's second visit to Syria since taking office.

