Apr 10, 2025, 11:56 AM

Russia-US consultations kick off in Istanbul

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – The second round of Russia- US consultations kicked off in Istanbul at 10:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT).

The talks are taking place at the Russian consulate general. Russia’s delegation is led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev, while Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Sonata Coulter heads the US delegation.

The previous round of the Russia-US consultations was held at the US consul general's residence in Istanbul on February 27; the meeting lasted over six hours.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said afterwards that "the discussions took place in a meaningful and businesslike atmosphere."

The ministry added that the parties "agreed to maintain dialogue via this channel."

While the upcoming round of talks in Istanbul between delegations from Russia and the United States will last for several hours, the meeting will not be as prolonged as the previous one, a source close to the negotiations told TASS.

