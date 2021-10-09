Amir-Abdollahian meets with Bashar al-Assad

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus this morning in the third destination of his trip after Russia and Lebanon, met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Upon his arrival in Damascus, the foreign minister said, "Iran's relations with Syria is strategic and we are trying to expand our cooperation with this country in all areas. Syria is developing and we will stand by the country again firmly as we stood by it during the era of fighting against terrorism."

"In recent weeks, important agreements have been reached on the comprehensive development of Iran-Syria relations," he added. "Our bilateral agreements will be implemented quickly and the two nations will benefit from it."

This is Iran foreign minister's second visit to Syria since taking office.

