Syria FM to visit Tehran in coming days: Amir-Abdollahian

"Relations between Iran and Syria are strategic and Syria is a strategic ally of Iran, and we have shown over the years that we will never leave our allies on their own in difficult times," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday evening after meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad alongside him talking to reporters in Damascus.

The Iranian foreign minister added that "As we were with Syria during the fight against terrorism, we are with Syria now and the two countries are actively cooperating and interacting with each other."

He also underscored that both countries seek to implement the recent agreements as soon as possible.

"We are ready to expand relations between the two countries in various fields in the new phase of Syrian political life," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian added that his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad will visit Tehran in the next few days.

He added that Mekdad's visit to Tehran proves that the foreign ministries of the two countries are determined to implement the plans and goals set out by their presidents, adding "The embassies of the two countries are energetic, and our ambassador to Syria is closely following up on the issues in Damascus. We hope that in the new era of Syrian history, the relations between the two countries will develop in all fields such as tourism, trade, and joint investment projects."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday morning after visits to Russia and Lebanon. Prior to meeting with Mekdad, he met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

