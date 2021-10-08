Gharibabadi to be appointed as Sec-Gen of Iran's HR Office

Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Thursday wrote, "My mission to Vienna will end on 15 of Oct. to take up my new duties in Tehran. Our policy is based on active participation in international organizations including to serve Iran's national interests."

According to the Fars News Agency's correspondent, Gharibabadi is scheduled to be appointed as the Deputy for International Affairs of the Judiciary and Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

Gharibabadi will be replaced Ali Bagheri Kani who was the Secretary-General of Iran's Human Rights Office.

In a decree, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian appointed Ali Bagheri Kani as the deputy foreign minister for political affairs.

