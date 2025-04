The death toll from Israel’s strike on the Shujaiya neighborhood on the outskirts of Gaza City has risen to 35, with dozens reported missing, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera television channel reported.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry said that number of casualties will grow after rescuers clear the debris.

The TV channel said on Wednesday that more than 50 people were wounded by Israel’s attack on Gaza’s eastern neighborhoods.

