Iran ready to support Lebanon in difficult situations

Referring to his meetings with Lebanese officials, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir- Abdollahian in a tweet on Saturday wrote, "I hold important talks with high-ranking officials, party leaders, and elites."

He also said that he had a good meeting with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

Congratulating the formation of the new government of Lebanon, he said, "There are grounds for the development of collaborations. we are ready to support and help Lebanon in difficult situations."

