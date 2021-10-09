  1. World
Oct 9, 2021

Iran ready to support Lebanon in difficult situations

TEHRAN, Oct. 09 (MNA) – At the end of his trip to Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Iran is ready to support and help Lebanon in difficult situations.

Referring to his meetings with Lebanese officials, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir- Abdollahian in a tweet on Saturday wrote, "I hold important talks with high-ranking officials, party leaders, and elites."

He also said that he had a good meeting with the Secretary-General of Hezbollah.

Congratulating the formation of the new government of Lebanon, he said, "There are grounds for the development of collaborations. we are ready to support and help Lebanon in difficult situations."

