NasraIlah calls Iran ‘sincere ally’ in difficult times

In a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday, Nasrallah said, "Iran has proven that it is a sincere ally and a loyal friend that does not let its allies down no matter how difficult the situations are."

Nasrallah said there are high hopes that Lebanon will get out of the current crisis through the cooperation of all.

Amir-Abdollahian also reaffirmed Iran’s support for Lebanon, adding that Tehran stands with Beirut on every level.

The two sides also discussed several issues, including the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region in the meeting, according to a Friday statement by Hezbollah.

During his stay in Beirut, Amir-Abdollahian held talks with senior Lebanese officials including President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib about mutual and regional issues.

ZZ/PRESS TV