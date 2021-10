Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' de facto ruler, received on Wednesday a phone call from Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, Emirates news agency (WAM) reported.

The two discussed developments in Syria and the Middle East, as well as mutual cooperation in various fields, WAM said.

It is noteworthy, the UAE re-opened its mission to Damascus in late 2018.

