Iran, Bahrain FMs hold talks on regional cooperation

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Bahraini counterpart discussed regional and international developments in a phone call, highlighting the importance of continued dialogue.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani held a telephone conversation Wednesday night to exchange views on regional and global issues.

Referring to a recent phone call between Iran’s President and Bahrain’s King, Al Zayani expressed hope for continued bilateral consultations and engagement on mutual interests.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue among regional countries to strengthen peace and stability, reiterating Iran’s readiness to cooperate in this regard.

