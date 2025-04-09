Iran to host deBlock 2025 International Blockchain Conference

The event, organised with the support of the Association of IT Companies of Iran, Allameh Tabataba'i University and other government agencies, will bring together more than three thousand participants. Among them are Iran's Ministers of Energy, Information and Communication Technology, Heads of Parliamentary Committees, Head of BRICS Division of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as economists and blockchain technology experts from around the world.

The theme of the upcoming meeting is "The Future of BRICS through Blockchain". Participants will discuss breaking down financial barriers, supporting innovation and expanding the economic potential of Iran and other nations. The conference aims to connect experts and specialists in the field of cryptoassets.

In addition, a competition for scientific papers will be held. The papers will be accepted in four areas: economics and finance, legal regulation, business and practical application, and technology. Authors will be able to submit papers on the prospects of economic development in the BRICS countries, the legal status of cryptoassets in the BRICS countries, the possibilities of their use in trade between the members of the group, and various aspects of the blockchain industry.

The conference is expected to offer new solutions in the field of digital trade and contribute to deepening ties between Iran and BRICS states. According to the organisers, awards will be given for pioneering ideas, innovative methodologies, and significant contributions to the industry.

Selected works will be recognized with valuable prizes, including a total of 12 Ethereum tokens and official certificates of achievement. Additionally, winning papers will be internationally registered and published in the conference proceedings book. Outstanding researchers will also be invited to attend the two-day conference hosted in Tehran.

Registration and submissions are open on the official website of deBlock 2025 (www.deblocksummit.org). Articles must be written in English and the deadline for submission is 12 May 2025.

MNA