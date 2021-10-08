Iran to return to Vienna talks but not to waste its time

He made the remarks in a press conference with the Lebanese media on Friday.

"We announced to the Lebanese authorities that Iran is ready to build two power plants in Lebanon in a period of less than 18 months," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said.

He also stressed that Iran is prepared to help Lebanon overcome the economic crisis it is facing.

"We are also ready to cooperate with the Lebanese government in the field of medicine, food and basic goods, and to meet the needs of the Lebanese people in this economic crisis," the FM added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said, "The leaders and nations of the region will not allow the US to be successful in its economic war against the nations of the region. We believe that all problems can be overcome through regional cooperation and dialogue."

In response to a question about the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, he said, "Iranian-Saudi talks are on the right track. More talks are needed. We have reached results and agreements up to this point. The two sides will inform about the implementation of those agreements in due time."

"Iran welcomes the continuation of the talks and the practical results that will benefit both sides and the region. We consider the existing negotiations between the two countries constructive and we hope that the two sides will achieve appropriate results. Saudi Arabia and Iran are important countries in the region, and they play important role in contributing to sustainable development and security and growth of the region," Amir-Abdollahian added.

He also spoke about the Vienna talks on reviving the JCPOA, saying, "We will return to the Vienna talks. For the new government of Iran, which is a pragmatic and result-oriented government, it is very important that the interests and rights of the Iranian people be fully secured in the negotiations. We will not waste our time in negotiations. It is important for us to receive signals from the other side, including the United States, that the Americans have a strong intention to fully return to their commitments."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that Iran will not allow the Zionists in its neighborhood to cause insecurity in the region. "In the not-too-distant future, you will see the results of Iran's efforts for peace, stability and security in the region."

"In interaction with the region and our neighbors in the Caucasus, we will not allow the Zionists to have any intelligence movements," he added. "We are ready to take any action necessary for peace, stability and security in the region in a collective cooperation."

Heading a delegation, Amir-Abdollahian arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Thursday to meet and held talks with the officials of the country.

During his visit to Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian met with the Lebanese President, Speaker of Parliament, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The Iranian foreign minister also held a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhalah and a group of leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement on Thursday.

He also met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyed Hassan Nasrallah on Friday morning.

Beirut is the second destination of the Iranian Foreign Minister after his visit to Moscow.

ZZ/5322352