Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian departs for Syria for bilateral talk

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Beirut for Syria after a two-day trip to Lebanon for bilateral talks with the Syrian officials.

On the last day of his visit to Lebanon, the Iranian Foreign Minister met and held talks with the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to support Lebanon wholeheartedly.

During his stay in Lebanon, Amir-Abdollahian also met and held talks with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikdad and his Lebanese counterpart to discuss bilateral ties, regional and international developments.

It should be noted that the regional tour of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian started last week with his departure to Moscow and meeting with high-ranking Russian officials.

