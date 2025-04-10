Turkey in talks with Israel over Syria

"Now, while we are carrying out certain operations in Syria, there needs to be a deconfliction mechanism at a certain point with Israel, which is flying its planes in that region, just like we do with the Americans and the Russians," Fidan told CNN-Turk television.

"Of course, it is normal to have contacts at the technical level to establish this," he added.

But the foreign minister said this did not mean there would be a normalization in ties strained over Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

