Riyadh claims it intercepted Yemeni armed drone

On Tuesday evening, the Saudi aggressor coalition announced that its air defense has intercepted and shot down a Yemeni armed drone flying towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait province.

The Yemeni army has always emphasized that it will continue its attacks against military targets deep in Saudi Arabia as long as aggression and siege of Yemen continue.

At the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi coalition but was only accompanied by the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of millions of people of this country and also the destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructures coupled with the spread of famine and infectious diseases in this country.

