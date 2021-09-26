Riyadh claims it intercepted Yemeni bomb-laden drone

The Saudi aggression coalition claimed that it has thwarted a new air operation conducted by the Yemeni army and popular committees against the depths of Saudi Arabia.

Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesman for the Saudi coalition claimed that Saudi air defense forces have intercepted and destroyed a Yemeni bomb-laden drone today.

The news comes as the Yemeni armed forces have not yet confirmed or denied the operation.

The Yemeni army has always emphasized that it will continue its attacks against military targets deep in Saudi Arabia as long as the aggression and siege of Yemen continues.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on April 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansour Hadi back to power.

The military aggression did not achieve any of the goals of the Saudi coalition and was only accompanied by the killing and wounding of tens of thousands of Yemenis, displacement of million people, destruction of Yemen’s vital infrastructure and spread of famine and infectious diseases.

RHM/