Sep 27, 2021, 2:40 PM

Yemen shoots down US spy drone

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – The Yemeni Army announced that it has shot down a US spy drone in Marib province.

The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced Monday that the Yemeni army was able to shoot down a US spy drone in the province of Marib.

The Yemeni air defence shot down the US Scan Eagle spy drone, Saree wrote in his Twitter account. 

According to Saree, the US spy drone was conducting a hostile operation in the airspace of the "Madghal" area in Marib province.

Recently, the Yemeni Army shot down two US Scan Eagle drones in the "Al-Mashjah" and "Madghal" area of Marib province with a surface-to-air missile.

