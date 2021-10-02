5 civilians killed, 11 wounded in Saudis attack on Saada

Saudi artillery shelling on rural areas of Yemen on the northern border of this country still continues to lead to the death of civilians.

According to the Al-Masirah telegram channel, the artillery attack of the Saudi army on Friday afternoon on the Al-Rafu area in the border town of Manbeh in the Yemeni province of Saada killed five Yemeni citizens and wounded 11 others.

A Saudi-led coalition began waging a hugely indiscriminate war on Yemen in 2015. The war has been seeking to restore power to Yemen’s former officials, who have been loyal friends to Riyadh and trying to deploy the kingdom’s agendas in its southern neighbor.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis have died and the entire country, which was already the Arab world’s poorest nation, has been pushed close to the brink of outright famine.

Yemen’s army and Popular Committees have, however, never laid down their arms in the face of the heavily Western-armed coalition.

They have staged numerous daring counterattacks against the kingdom, including its oil facilities and capital, and made surprise advances in the western province of Ma’rib to the sheer alarm of Riyadh and its supporters.

