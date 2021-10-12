  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 12, 2021, 10:30 AM

Three linked with ousted Yemeni govt. killed in Hadhramaut  

Three linked with ousted Yemeni govt. killed in Hadhramaut  

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Following an explosion took place in Yemen’s Hadhramaut province on Tue., three elements affiliated with the ousted and fugitive government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi were killed.

An explosion took place in the city of “Seiyun” in the Yemeni province of Hadhramaut Province on Tuesday. In this explosion, elements affiliated with the resigned and fugitive government of Mansur Hadi were targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

However, some sources suggest that the death toll from the blast may increase.

This is while that Saudi TV Network had recently reported a drone attack by Yemeni forces on King Abdullah Airport in Jizan. According to the report, several people were injured in the attack.

It should be noted that King Abdullah Airport is one of the most important positions of the Saudi aggressor coalition in southern Saudi Arabia. In addition, Yemeni forces have made significant progress in the strategic areas of Ma'rib province in recent days.

MA/5325452

News Code 179617
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179617/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News