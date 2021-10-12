Three linked with ousted Yemeni govt. killed in Hadhramaut  

An explosion took place in the city of “Seiyun” in the Yemeni province of Hadhramaut Province on Tuesday. In this explosion, elements affiliated with the resigned and fugitive government of Mansur Hadi were targeted, Al Jazeera reported.

However, some sources suggest that the death toll from the blast may increase.

This is while that Saudi TV Network had recently reported a drone attack by Yemeni forces on King Abdullah Airport in Jizan. According to the report, several people were injured in the attack.

It should be noted that King Abdullah Airport is one of the most important positions of the Saudi aggressor coalition in southern Saudi Arabia. In addition, Yemeni forces have made significant progress in the strategic areas of Ma'rib province in recent days.

